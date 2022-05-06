Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.11.

OEC traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. 3,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 3.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OEC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, Director Kerry A. Galvin purchased 6,550 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 40,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

