Orion Office REIT Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ONL)

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.08. Orion Office REIT has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

