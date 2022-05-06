Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.20.

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 13,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORA stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.42. 621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,425. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $88.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

