Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives $772.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $772.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 760.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ørsted A/S from 900.00 to 1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

DNNGY stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.96. 70,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,750. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.4109 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th.

About Ørsted A/S (Get Rating)

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.