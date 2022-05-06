Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OUT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

