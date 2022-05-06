Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Upgraded by Hovde Group to “Outperform”

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,750 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 79,990 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,352,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,434,000 after acquiring an additional 196,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 201,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 30,105 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Owl Rock Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.
