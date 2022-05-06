Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Upgraded by Hovde Group to “Outperform”

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. The company had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,750 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 79,990 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,352,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,434,000 after acquiring an additional 196,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 201,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 30,105 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

