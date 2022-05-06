Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Buys $54,859.68 in Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 13,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,859.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,736.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. 44 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is presently 210.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 4.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OXSQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

