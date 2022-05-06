Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Saul B. Rosenthal Acquires 2,749 Shares

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,243.41. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,422,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,818,090.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OXSQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,590. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $203.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.13. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.