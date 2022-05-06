Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PCRX opened at $63.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average is $64.15. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCRX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $92,072.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $137,391.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,617 shares of company stock worth $5,034,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 21.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 63,661 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

