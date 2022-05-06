Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Pactiv Evergreen has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

PTVE opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTVE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, insider Eric Wulf acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allen Hugli acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $78,455.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after buying an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 24,442 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 715,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 291,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

