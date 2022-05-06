Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Paramount Global alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PARA. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

PARA opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.57. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Paramount Global had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paramount Global (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paramount Global (PARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.