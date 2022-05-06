Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Increased to C$47.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRMRF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 3.14. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.55 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 17.27%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.064 dividend. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.08%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

