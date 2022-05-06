Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.56.

PRMRF opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 3.14.

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $344.55 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.08%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

