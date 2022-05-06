Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $2.16 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,448,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 141,251 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,447 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 39,919 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,977,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.