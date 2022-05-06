Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PRTK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,825. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $115.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.57.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
