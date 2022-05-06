Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

PRTK has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,825. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,448,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 141,251 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,447 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 39,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,977,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after buying an additional 60,540 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.