Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.97 billion and the highest is $4.18 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $15.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.71 billion to $16.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.52 billion to $16.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH opened at $276.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $265.42 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

