Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAYC. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.29.

NYSE PAYC opened at $301.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 78.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software has a one year low of $278.37 and a one year high of $558.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.96.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Paycom Software by 17.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 305,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3,458.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 259,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after acquiring an additional 41,897 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.