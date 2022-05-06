Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Short Interest Update

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,760,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 11,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 452.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 875,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 716,578 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Paysafe by 75.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 24,765 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paysafe by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 127,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PSFE stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.84.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

