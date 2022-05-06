Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.32-$1.44 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,414. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRDO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $173,644.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $157,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,997 shares of company stock worth $981,656 over the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,635,000 after buying an additional 215,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,637,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after acquiring an additional 193,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 180,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 111,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.