Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.36-$0.38 EPS.

NASDAQ:PRDO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 4,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,414. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRDO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 22,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $262,811.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,507.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $173,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,997 shares of company stock valued at $981,656. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 642.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,635,000 after acquiring an additional 215,491 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 111,998 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

