Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWP. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.

