Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $14.75.
Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter.
Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
About Perella Weinberg Partners (Get Rating)
Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.
