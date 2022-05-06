Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 37,344 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.

