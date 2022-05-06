Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on POFCY. Berenberg Bank raised Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Petrofac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.75) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 170 ($2.12) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.67.

Get Petrofac alerts:

OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.