Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.85. 603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,502. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 22.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

