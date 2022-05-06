Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.18-2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PECO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of PECO stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,866. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%. Research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,784,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

