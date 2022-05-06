PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of PHX Energy Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.74.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:PHX traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.39. 40,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,971. The firm has a market capitalization of C$306.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.44 and a 1-year high of C$7.50.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$105.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.00 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$249,123.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,295,813.61. Also, Director Randolph M. Charron sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total transaction of C$32,075.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$260,851.36. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,546.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

