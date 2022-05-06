PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS:PHXHF opened at $5.24 on Thursday. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

