Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,778. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 255.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

