Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 255.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

