Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at TD Securities

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PXD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.32.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $10.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,556. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

