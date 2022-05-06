Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

PAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,505,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $490,405,000 after buying an additional 880,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after buying an additional 1,807,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,077,000 after buying an additional 2,556,325 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,803,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,566,000 after buying an additional 467,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,642,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,384,000 after buying an additional 435,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.18%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

