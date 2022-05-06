Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

PAA has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.90. 37,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,693,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,325 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,983,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,890,000 after buying an additional 2,388,521 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after buying an additional 2,304,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after buying an additional 1,807,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,828,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,949 shares during the period. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

