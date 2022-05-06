Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Pool has raised its dividend by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Pool has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pool to earn $19.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $400.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.24. Pool has a 12-month low of $392.62 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 18.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Pool by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

