PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.
PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PotlatchDeltic has a payout ratio of 74.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.8%.
NASDAQ:PCH opened at $56.10 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.27.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 113.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 176.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 93,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.
About PotlatchDeltic (Get Rating)
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.