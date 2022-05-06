PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PotlatchDeltic has a payout ratio of 74.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.8%.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $56.10 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.27.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 113.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 176.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 93,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

