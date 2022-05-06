PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCH. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of PCH opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 121,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 23.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 42.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 8.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 33,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PotlatchDeltic (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.