PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Short Interest Update

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWSC. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at $136,438,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,009,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $55,373,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $53,076,000.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

