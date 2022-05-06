PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.60.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PPL by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in PPL by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in PPL by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PPL’s payout ratio is -41.88%.
About PPL (Get Rating)
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PPL (PPL)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.