PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64. PPL has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.88%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PPL by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,603,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,195,000 after purchasing an additional 128,357 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,918,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 312,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

