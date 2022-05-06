Precigen (PGEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 88.73% and a negative return on equity of 67.60%. On average, analysts expect Precigen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:PGEN traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,825. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $253.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. Precigen has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $8.72.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
About Precigen (Get Rating)
Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.
