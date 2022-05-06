Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 42,875 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.