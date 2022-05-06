Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.00) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.19) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.33 ($2.17).

Shares of LON:PHP opened at GBX 140.60 ($1.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 129 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.13). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 145.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

