Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Processa Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share.

Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$2.73 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,016. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $43.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCSA. Maxim Group began coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Processa Pharmaceuticals worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

