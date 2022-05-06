Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Million

Analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. Profound Medical reported sales of $710,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year sales of $20.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 million to $37.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $42.77 million, with estimates ranging from $24.70 million to $68.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 446.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

PROF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

PROF stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $162.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.11. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROF. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

