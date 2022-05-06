Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01 to $0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million to $193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.03 million.Progyny also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.07 to $0.14 EPS.
PGNY traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,442. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $294,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 543,696 shares of company stock worth $23,159,237. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Progyny by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Progyny by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Progyny by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
