Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01 to $0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million to $193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.03 million.Progyny also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.07 to $0.14 EPS.

PGNY traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,442. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $294,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 543,696 shares of company stock worth $23,159,237. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Progyny by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Progyny by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Progyny by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

