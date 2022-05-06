Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07 to $0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $735 million to $775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $751.30 million.Progyny also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.01 to $0.02 EPS.

NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.30. 7,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,442. Progyny has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.55.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Progyny’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $365,770.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 505,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,208,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $5,469,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 543,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,237. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Progyny by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 67,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.