ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Upgraded by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. to “Buy”

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

PUMP has been the subject of several other research reports. R. F. Lafferty increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPetro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,437. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProPetro will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at $783,380.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towle & Co. raised its stake in ProPetro by 37.9% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after buying an additional 1,228,610 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in ProPetro by 30.5% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 145,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at $1,239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 34.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

