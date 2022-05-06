ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Upgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Buy”

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PUMP. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised ProPetro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

ProPetro stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $13.26. 13,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,437. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 2.51.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at $783,380.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ProPetro by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

