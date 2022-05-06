Prospect Capital (PSEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 144.46%. The business had revenue of $175.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prospect Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PSEC stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,360. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSEC. StockNews.com began coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

