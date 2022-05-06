Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRU opened at $107.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.03. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.47. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

